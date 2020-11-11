IGP Kashmir visits Baramulla, reviews security for DDC polls

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar visited north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday and reviewed the security measures for the forthcoming DDC polls.

Kumar, along with IG CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector Deepak Ratan, held a detailed security review meeting with district SSPs and commandants of the J&K Armed Police and CAPF of north Kashmir at the District Police Office, Baramulla.

The IGP Kashmir took stock of the security arrangements put in place to ensure peaceful DDC polls.

The meeting was attended by DIG North Kashmir Range, Suleman Choudhary, DIG CRPF Aneesh Sirohi and DIG BSF M A Joyee.

All district SSPs, all commandants of J&K Armed Police, CRPF, BSF and SSB of north Kashmir were present in the meeting.

Kumar stressed on the officers to ensure synergy, better coordination and communication among all the forces working at the ground level.

He urged upon the officers to strengthen the general security grid of the area to ensure upcoming polls are held in a peaceful atmosphere.

Besides all districts SSPs were instructed to generate specific intelligences and conduct anti-militant operations along with other forces.

The IGP Kashmir was briefed by the concerned Police and CAPF officers about various security measures adopted by them for the safety and security of the common people.

They also presented an overview of the steps initiated by them in the district to counter the challenges faced at the ground level.