IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with DIG North Kashmir Range visited Handwara and Baramulla areas of north Kashmir and reviewed the security situations, anti-militancy operation and crimes.

SSP Baramulla, Kupwara, Handwara and Sopore participated in the meeting.

All four SSPs briefed the IGP about the present situation.

Meanwhile, the IGP also reviewed the action plan and preparedness for the summer and instructed the SSPs to focus on anti-narcotic actions.