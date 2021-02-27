Kashmir, Today's Paper
IGP presides over SDRF function

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar presided over a function of State Disaster Response Force (SDPF).

On the occasion, Bashir Ahmad Sofi, Commandant, SDRF Kashmir was felicitated on his superannuation from service. The guest of honour was Aamir Ali, Director Disaster Management and Nodal Officer SEOC.

The function was attended by senior officers. Officials and Staff from SDRF, Home Guards and Civil Defence, who lauded the dedicated and selfless services of Sofi, in strengthening the Disaster Response mechanism. They also presented mementos to him, as a token of their appreciation and affection.

