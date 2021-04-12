IGP seeks intervention of civil society

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Monday sought intervention of civil society in preventing “misuse of Masjids”.

In a tweet on Monday, IGP Kumar said: “Militants misused mosques for militant attacks in Pampore on June 19, 2020, Sopore on July 1, 2020, and Shopian on April 9, 2021. Public, Masjid Intizamia, civil societies, and media should condemn such acts.”

His statement came three days after two militants were killed inside a Masjid in Shopian district of southern Kashmir.

On April 9, five militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Shopian, where militants were holed up inside a Masjid.