Kashmir, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 12, 2021, 11:35 PM

IGP seeks intervention of civil society

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 12, 2021, 11:35 PM
File photo of IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.
File photo of IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Monday sought intervention of civil society in preventing “misuse of Masjids”.

In a tweet on Monday, IGP Kumar said: “Militants misused mosques for militant attacks in Pampore on June 19, 2020, Sopore on July 1, 2020, and Shopian on April 9, 2021. Public, Masjid Intizamia, civil societies, and media should condemn such acts.”

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Audition for local artists concludes at Handwara

Kupwara Private Schools Association protests against closure of schools

NEET PG Examinations | NBE says no to Kashmir centre despite Government plea

ICDS workers stage protest, seek salary release

His statement came three days after two militants were killed inside a Masjid in Shopian district of southern Kashmir.

On April 9, five militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Shopian, where militants were holed up inside a Masjid.

Related News