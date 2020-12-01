Illegal appointment: ACB produces charge-sheet against SWD officer

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Tuesday produced a charge-sheet against GhulamMohiuddin, the then District Social Welfare Officer, Kupwara, and others in an illegal appointment case.

A statement of ACB issued here said that the ACB produced charge-sheet in the Court of the Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Baramulla under FIR No 37/2014 under sections 5(1) (d) r/w 5 (2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt 2006 and Sections 120-B, 201, RPC of Police Station VOK (now ACB).

It said that the charge-sheet was produced against the accused GhulamMohiuddin, the then DSWO, Kupwara; Nazir Ahmad Mir, an orderly posted in ICDS Langate, who is also the beneficiary; Muhammad AfzalBeigh, DSWO Kupwara; Muhammad Ramzan, the then Senior Assistant in DSWO Kupwara and Abdul MajidGanai, the then Statistical Assistant in CDPO, Rajwar.

The statement said that the case was registered in Police Station VOK (now Anti Corruption Bureau) after a verification conducted into the allegations regarding the illegal appointment of Nazir Ahmad Mir as orderly in the Social Welfare Department, Kupwara by the then District Social Welfare Officer, GhulamMohiuddin.