On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Budgam Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, a demolition drive against illegal encroachment was today launched by Department of Revenue, Police and Jal Shakti Department in Tehsil Narbal.

The Joint team under the supervision of SDM Beerwah, Aijaz Ahmad Wadoo, accompanied by Tehsildar Narbal, SDPO Magam and officials of Jal shakti Department successfully demolished & removed the decade old illegal encroachment from Annem Khul at many places.