Illegal excavation, transportation of Sand | Ganderbal Police arrests 2 persons, seize vehicles

Police in Ganderbal have arrested two persons for illegal excavation and transportation of Sand/Bajri. Besides, two vehicles were also seized from the spot.

In a statement police said, “a police party from Police station Kheer Bhawani headed by SHO PS established a special naka near Nullah Sindh, intercepted two tippers bearing registration numbers JK05A-4007 and JK0AL-1642 along with drivers identified as Towseef Ahmad Dar resident of Gangerhama and Tariq Ahmad Mir resident of Syedpora Harwan Srinagar were found indulging in illegal mining to excavate Sand/ Bajri illegally. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody. Both vehicles used in the commission of the crime have also been seized.”

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 10/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kheer Bhawani and investigation has been initiated.

“Persons found indulging in illegal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units,” the statement reads.