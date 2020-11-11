Illegal profiteering goes unchecked in Sopore market

People in Sopore Wednesday accused the administration of having failed in checking the rising prices of essential commodities.

They said the traders and shopkeepers were looting the consumers while the authorities had failed to keep a check on the market prices and illegal profiteering.

“The prices of vegetables, fruits, mutton, chicken and other essential commodities are skyrocketing as the shopkeepers are charging of their own will,” locals said.

Holding the administration responsible for its failure to control the prices in north Kashmir’s business hub, they said the traders were selling commodities at rates higher than those prescribed by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Recently, the administration fixed the rate of Rs 480 per kg for mutton that is being sold at Rs 600 while poultry at Rs 110 that is being sold at Rs 150.

A resident of Sopore, Ghulam Hassan Dar said besides mutton, poultry, vegetables, fruits and bakery were also being sold at higher rates in Sopore town and its adjacent areas.

He said the government’s market checking squads were not checking the market to help stop illegal profiteering and accused the officials of being hand-in-glove with the erring traders.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sopore, Parvaiz Sajad said they had already conducted the market checking in Sopore and imposed fine on many such erring shopkeepers.

“Strict action will be taken against all these people,” he said.