Illegal timber, wood planer machine seized in J&K's Doda

As many as 75 planks of Cedar wood measuring 31.77 cubic feet were seized from an illegally run manufacturing unit in Bhaderwah area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

Sleuths of Bhaderwah forest division raided a mud house near Mathola village in Neeru forest range and busted the manufacturing unit, the officials said.

“We have been getting information for some time that a planer machine has been installed illegally in a mud house and is being used to manufacture building material (doors, windows) on large scale made of Cedar wood extracted from the adjoining forests,” Range officer Neeru Shafqat Mehmood Malik said.

He said the mud house was raided and a planer machine along with 75 planks of timber were seized.

Legal action has been initiated against the offenders, Malik added.