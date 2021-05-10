Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Handwara,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 12:25 AM

Illicit timber confiscated in Handwara: Forest Deptt

Representational Pic

The Forest department Monday said that it seized 36 logs of illicit timber in Natnussa area of north Kashmir’s Handwara sub district Sunday night.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kamraj, ZahidAslam told Greater Kashmir that on a specific tipoff he along with few other officials went to the spot and found that 36 logs of timber measuring 110 cft were being ferried in a tractor.

Zahid said that the smuggling site falls in close proximity to the Forest Protection Force unit office at NatnussaHandwara.

“Employees of Forest Protection Force and Forest Department were caught escorting the smugglers and were detained instantly,” he said.

The DFO said that a high-level investigation team had been constituted to ascertain the role of the employees involved.

“It will also investigate the involvement of any other employee so that proper action can be taken against the officials,” he said.

The DFO said that the credentials of all those involved were being collected to take action.

He said that the detained employees were being suspended.

