Illicit timber worth lakhs of rupees, extracted from Chiralla range of Bhadarwah Forest Division, was seized at Laachan Chinchora area of Bhadarwah on Tuesday.

A team of Forest Division Bhadarwah along with the Forest Protection Force seized 92 scants of illicit timber measuring 150 cft from Compartment No 4 of Neeru Range.

Officials said the timber was illegally extracted from Compartment No 31 in Jaie block of Chiralla range.