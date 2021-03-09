Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: March 10, 2021, 12:48 AM

Illicit timber seized in Ganderbal

Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: March 10, 2021, 12:48 AM

A large quantity of illicit timber was seized from Hilpati area of Gund Kangan in Ganderbal district, Police said Tuesday.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, a Police official said that acting on information about the reports of smuggling in Hilpati area of Gund, Police seized a large quantity of illegally-cut timber from the possession of one Riyaz Ahmad Bajran, son of Muhammad Rafiq Bajran of village Hilpati Haknar Gund.

Trending News
File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

GK Photo

Leopard on the loose in Shopian village, locals panic-stricken

Representational Image

Two minor girls abducted from Shopian in south Kashmir rescued: Police

Aman Farooq/GK

Intermittent rain, snow lash Jammu and Kashmir

Police said a case under FIR No 11/2021 under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code, 26 IF ACT had been registered at Police Station Gund.

This is the second time during this month that large quantity of illicit timber had been recovered.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal said that the drive against timber smugglers would continue to ensure protection of green gold from plunder.

Related News