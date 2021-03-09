Illicit timber seized in Ganderbal

A large quantity of illicit timber was seized from Hilpati area of Gund Kangan in Ganderbal district, Police said Tuesday.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, a Police official said that acting on information about the reports of smuggling in Hilpati area of Gund, Police seized a large quantity of illegally-cut timber from the possession of one Riyaz Ahmad Bajran, son of Muhammad Rafiq Bajran of village Hilpati Haknar Gund.

Police said a case under FIR No 11/2021 under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code, 26 IF ACT had been registered at Police Station Gund.

This is the second time during this month that large quantity of illicit timber had been recovered.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal said that the drive against timber smugglers would continue to ensure protection of green gold from plunder.