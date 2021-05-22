Illicit timber seized in Kangan; 1 arrested

Police on Saturday said that they have seized a large quantity of illicit timber from Babanagri area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that acting upon an information, a team of Police Station Kangan under the supervision of SDPO Kangan Syed Yasir Qadri raided a house and seized a large quantity of illegally cut timber from it.

SDPO Kangan Yasir Qadri confirmed to the Greater Kashmir that huge quantity of illicit timber has been seized, adding that one accused Mohammd Rafeeq Bejard resident of Laman Babanagri has been arrested.

In this regard Case FIR number 44/2021, Under section 379/ IPC, 26 IF ACT has been registered at Police Station Kangan.

Further investigation are on.

Meanwhile locals in Anderwan area of Kangan on Friday seized an alto car carrying illicit timber which was later handed over to police. The locals had alleged that some employees of forest department were travelling in the car when it was seized with illicit timber. However the forest department later refuted the allegations and issued a statement that the employees were taking into custody the timber seized from a nearby area.

DFO Sindh Forest division Ganderbal Ovais Mir told Greater Kashmir that the actual accused have been arrest in this regard who were involved in the act.

“In the intervening night of 20-21/05/2021, Block forest officer Chattergul and his team had intercepted a group of smugglers at Anderwan Arhama carrying kail illicit sawn timber (09.47 Cfts) and on being chased the smugglers threw the stuff and vanished in darkness. The BO and his team seized the illicit timber and were taking it to safe custody when they were intercepted by some locals apparently the supporters of smugglers and tried to sabotage the entire seizure episode by counter blaming the forest staff of illegal transportation. In the swift police investigation the actual culprits have been identified and FIR stands lodged against them for intimidating the staff. Forest Division Ganderbal expresses sincere gratitude to Ganderbal police for swift investigation and action in this regard” a statement said.