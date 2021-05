Forest Protection Force Bandipora Tuesday seized 40 feet timber in the forest area of Konan village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Forest Protection Force Bandipora, Eijaz Ahmad said, “On a specific information 40 feet illegal timber was seized from the forests in Konan village.”

He said that they have started an investigation though no arrests had been made so far.

Ahmad said that the culprits would be traced and booked soon.