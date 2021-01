A vehicle (JK09 6233) carrying illicit timber was seized near Kuhroo village of Langate on Saturday, forest officials said.

They said that on a specific tip off a cordon was set up at Baramulla-Handwara highway near Kuhroo village and the vehicle was intercepted and upon its checking, illicit timber measuring 22.16 cfts was recovered.

The vehicle along with timber was shifted to Langate Forest Division but driver of the vehicle fled from the spot, the forest official said.