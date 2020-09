Continuing with the anti-smuggling drive, Forest Control Room (FCR) and Forest Protection Force (FPF), Baramulla have seized illicit timber and arrested five persons.

A senior official said a joint team of FCR and FPF, led by Range Officer and another senior official laid a naka near Sadipora area of Rafiabad and seized four horses laden with 35 cfts of iillicit timber.

“Five persons involved in the illegal trade of the timber were arrested on the spot,” said the official.