Illicit timber seized in Sopore, three smugglers arrested: Police

Police in Sopore have arrested three timber smugglers and seized illicit timber from their possession.

“Acting on specific information Sopore Police headed by SDPO Rafiabad and SHO Police Station Panza under the supervision of SSP Sopore arrested three notorious timber smugglers in the forest area of Rafiabad,” said a police spokesman.

They were identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Kumar @Sabha son of Siobhan Kumar, Mohammad Yousef Kumar son of Sonallah Kumar and Ghulam Hassan Khan son of Sayen Khan, all residents of Takiya Panzla. They have been shifted to Police Station Panzla where they remain in custody, he said.

Officers, he said, have seized two logs of illicit timber from the spot. Police has registered a case FIR No. 54/2019 under relevant sections & initiated investigation in the matter, said the spokesman.