Illicit timber seized in Sopore

Police in Sopore today seized illicit timber and arrested four persons in this regard.

The police had received an information through reliable sources regarding smuggling of illicit timber in Katirdaji Rafiabad. A team of Police Station Dangiwacha headed by SHO Police Station Dangiwacha Insp. Imtiyaz Ahmad rushed to the spot and recovered 11 logs of illicit timber from Kitardaji Rafiabad and four accused were identified as Abdul Jabar Mir S/O Muhammad Abdullah, Abdul Rashid Parray S/O Muhammad Subhan, Gulzar Ahmad S/O Muhammad Subhan and Wali Muhammad S/O Muhammad Abdullah all the residents of Kitardaji involved in the commission of crime fled away.

In this connection case FIR No. 108/2021 U/S 379 IPC and 6 Forest Act has been registered at Police Station Dangiwacha and manhunt launched to trace accused.