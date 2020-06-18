Illogical move, says National Conference

National Conference on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the government’s unprecedented move to station several pivotal departments in Jammu secretariat, saying the “illogical order” besides disempowering Kashmir will impinge on the efforts underway while tackling the burgeoning cases of COVID19 in the Valley.

Expressing dismay over the order whereby various departments have been ordered to continue functioning from Jammu secretariat, the party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said such “dictates” were unbecoming at a time when there has been a spike in COVID19 related cases in Kashmir.

“Kashmir is undergoing its worst ever public health nightmare and the government’s decision to keep the Health and Medical Education department and other various pivotal departments stationed in Jammu will perceptibly echo on ground in terms of access and organizational breakdown,” Imran said. “Moreover Kashmir’s health sector is entirely dependent on the government. There is no vibrant and effective private sector to address the patient rush that has seen surge in wake of the global COVID19 pandemic. The order will inadvertently hit the morale of ground workers, frontline staff associated with the departments.”

Imran said there was no convincing reason for the government to station these offices in Jammu permanently given the fact that all the departments traditionally moved to Srinagar with shifting of Darbar.

“Such illogical measures reflect the aversion the present government nurtures for the people of Kashmir,” Imran said, while seeking shifting of all departments to Srinagar secretariat to keep up with the tradition of annual Darbar Move. He sought immediate roll back of the order.