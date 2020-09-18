I'm free man a white lie: Soz

Senior Congress leader Saif-ud-din Soz on Friday accused the government of India of uttering lies about the detention of political leaders of J&K, in Parliament.

Soz said Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled information in the Parliament that nobody was under house arrest in J&K UT “which is nothing but a white lie.”

“The fact is that I have been under house arrest since August 5, 2019, the day Article 370 of Constitution of India was abrogated. There are many more from mainstream who are under house arrest since then. So what has been uttered in the Parliament is nothing but a white lie,” Soz said.

He said during all these months he visited Delhi for two days for medical advice. “I had visited my ailing sister in Srinagar twice with permission of the J&K police, who took me from my residence in their vehicle with the escort and got me back to my residence”, he said.

Soz said the assertion by the government that he was a free man was a white lie and vindicates that the present dispensation at the Centre has no respect for the Constitution, which enshrines the provision for protection of Civil Liberties.

He said the most tragic aspect of the incarceration of political class in Kashmir was that the police personnel at the lowest rung have only to follow verbal instructions of the bosses, all the time.