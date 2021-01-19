Imam Din assumes charge as DC Kupwara

Imam Din today assumed the charge of office as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara.

Soon after assuming the charge, the Deputy Commissioner took an introductory meeting of all District Officers and Subordinate Staff.

While addressing the meeting, the DC urged upon the officers and field functionaries to work with added dedication and honesty so that the present developmental scenario of the district could be carried to its higher levels. He sought cooperation from them to take the developmental profile of the district to new heights.

He said our thrust should be monitoring developmental works and welfare programmes at grassroots level adding that the district has a hilly topography and border touching district. He said that resolution of public issues should be the priority of the district administration.

Earlier, ADDC, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat and ADC, Nazir Ahmad Lone while welcoming the Deputy Commissioner assured of all possible support for smooth functioning of the district.

Among others, JD Planning, Abdul Majeed, SDM Lolab, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat; Accounts Officer, Mohammad Iqbal; District Information Officer, Mohammad Yousuf Mir, DPO and ARTO besides Sub ordinate staff were present, on the occasion.