IMC concludes at GPW Srinagar

The two days workshop for students on Industrial Motivation Campaign (IMC) by MSME Development Institute Srinagar, Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises in collaboration with Govt. Polytechnic for women Srinagar concluded here today.

The program was attended by Assistant Director MSME DI, Principal Womens Polytechnic, Officers of DIC Srinagar and regional industrialists.

While addressing the students, Principal Womens Polytechnic, Manzoor Ahmad Kumar laid emphasis on the importance of entrepreneurship. He stressed upon students to become entrepreneurs and self reliant instead of seeking govt jobs.

He also directed the faculty to identify students so that they can be guided and mentored to become successful entrepreneurs.

Incharge MSME, DI, Srinagar, Saheel Alaqband on the occasion motivated students to come up with proper planning and skill sets while opting for entrepreneurship. He gave insight about financial management while establishing enterprises.

He stressed on the fact that any person opting for entrepreneurship as his/her career must know how to handle finance before dealing with it. He informed participants about 30 MSME schemes/programs/ certifications which are there to support prospective entrepreneurs at different stages of entrepreneurship. He also assured full support and cooperation in this regard.

MD Hyacinths, Shahjahan Khan, a renowned entrepreneur shared his experience and talked about new innovations in the ever changing market. He stressed upon the students to acquire marketing skills in addition to their technical knowledge. He invited students to his factory to get real time exposure with hands-on tools and techniques in the industry.

IPO DIC Srinagar, Owais Ahmad explained the registration process for start ups. He also threw light on different industrial development schemes under micro finance, PMEGP etc.