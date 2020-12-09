IMHANS condoles demise

The employees of Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences have expressed their condolences on the demise of Ghulam Hassan Rather.

In a statement, the Faculty, Medical Superintendent, Registrars, Medical Officers, Postgraduates, MPhil students and All Non-Gazetted Employees expressed their complete solidarity with the bereaved family in general and Dr Yasir Hassan Rather in particular with a prayer that Allah gives patience and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

“Ghulam Hassan Rather passed away on Dec. 6, 2020 at the age of 66 after a five year long courageous battle with Motor Neuron Disease. He must have died a contented man after witnessing the kind of care he got from his family during those difficult times. He was a person of calm composure and had an uncanny ability to find happiness in his daily activities as well as responsibilities which he had to discharge as the office bearer. His charismatic personality was contagious to everyone he met or worked with. He would go to any extent to help people in general and his neighbours in particular. May Allah grant him highest place in Jannat. Aameen,” the statement reads.