Immigration officials stopped us from returning to medical, engineering colleges in Pakistan: Students

The Kashmiri students pursuing medical and engineering courses in various colleges across different cities in Pakistan Wednesday complained that the Indian immigration officials stopped them from returning to their colleges.

More than 40 students had come for vacation to Kashmir in January and February this year.

However, the students are not allowed by the Indian Immigration officials to return to their colleges.

“We had planned to return to the colleges on March 17 but were stopped at Wagah Border by the Immigration department. They asked us to obtain the NoC from the concerned authorities to return to the colleges in Pakistan,” said a student.

The students pursuing MBBS course have been asked to obtain NoC from the National Medical Council of India (NMCI) while the engineering students have been asked to get the clearance from the HRD ministry.

“We approached both the MCI and HRD as well but were told that both the departments directly deal with the institutions and students have nothing to do with it,” the students said.

The students made their first attempt on March 17 to return to their colleges through Wagah Border. “But we were stopped at the border and asked to get the NoC. Later we tried to fly through the international airport and planned to fly to Pakistan via Dubai but again we were not allowed to return to the colleges,” another distressed student said.

“We even requested the Immigration department to provide us the copy of the order and that we will accordingly complete the formality but they denied us the order saying it was confidential,” the students said.

They complained that the Indian Immigration department was dodging them on one pretext or the other only to bar them from returning to the colleges.

The students are enrolled in the different colleges in Lahore, Islamabad, Baluchistan and other cities in 2018 or earlier and were never asked to complete any such formalities while returning to the colleges after vacation.

“Even MCI and HRD officials told us that no such rule exists on the ground wherein NoC will be sought from the students. They completely feigned ignorance about any such development,” the students said.

The medical students said their 3rd year exams were scheduled next month and they needed to attend the colleges without any delay.

“We fail to understand why we aren’t allowed to report to the colleges,” the students said.

They said that the Immigration department conveyed to them the policy to obtain NoC from MCI and MHRD was framed by the J&K government.

The students urged the J&K government and the divisional administration to intervene into the matter so that they are allowed to return to their colleges to continue their studies.

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Department Atal Dulloo told Greater Kashmir that the matter does not pertain to their department.

“May be government can speak on this issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, an official at the Divisional Commissioner’s office said the matter would be taken up with the Immigration department.

“The students will be conveyed about the development after we get the response of the Immigration department,” the official said.