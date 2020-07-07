Implement COVID home isolation guidelines to lessen burden on hospitals: GH Mir

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) senior leader Ghulam Hassan Mir on Monday urged the J&K government to follow the revised COVID-19 guidelines which allow home isolation of mild and asymptomatic coronavirus patients.

In a statement, Mir said in the background of the rising number of COVID cases, the hospitals across J&K especially the tertiary care centres were overburdened.

“In such a situation the home isolation procedure can provide a big relief to both the doctors as well as the patients,” Mir said.

The JKAP leader stressed on the need for establishment of a centralized monitoring system in both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir to allocate beds in government and private hospitals which will eventually eliminate the delay in allotment of beds and ICU facilities to the more serious COVID patients in their respective zones.

He said since the COVID19 cases were rising in J&K there were instances of non-availability of beds and other requisite facilities and the hospitals have started to shift asymptomatic and stable patients to quarantine facilities to reserve beds in hospitals for those in need of treatment.

“Amid these circumstances the asymptomatic patients or even those with mild symptoms should be shifted for home isolation, provided they have the requisite facilities at their residence,” Mir said.

The former minister stressed on government established task forces to strictly abide by the revised guidelines.

Mir said in view of the revised guidelines, there was no need to keep the asymptomatic patients or those suspected for coronavirus in the hospital when they can be managed effectively at their respective homes.

“Once such patients with specific age groups as mentioned in the guidelines are clinically assigned as very mild/mild, asymptomatic they can be shifted for self-isolation to their homes where they can experience speedy recovery,” he said.