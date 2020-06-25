Implement new probation rules retrospectively: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said the withdrawal and re-advertisement of posts in view of the modified probation clauses of SRO 202 was bound to create anarchy, and frustration among scores of candidates who have crossed upper age limit.

In a statement, Bukhari said the modified version of SRO 202 by virtue of which the probation period of fresh recruits in government sector has been reduced from five to two years should be applied to all those candidates who have already applied for the government posts and were held up at various stages of recruitment process since 2015. He said the latest government decision to withdraw and re-advertise posts was highly detrimental to careers of lakhs of youth in J&K who have already applied for jobs since 2015 and were awaiting written tests and interviews.

“It is highly unfortunate that the government seems hell-bent to destroy careers of youth by issuing provocative and contentious orders, day in and day out,” Bukhari said.

He said the GAD’s re-advertisement order dated June 19 was bereft of any logic and reason as most of the candidates who have already applied for jobs in response to the advertisements issued since 2015 and were by now over-aged have been rendered ineligible for the fresh recruitment processes. “How will the government compensate such youth who were desperately waiting for the job opportunities and have now been rendered ineligible? Since the fresh order has been issued without application of mind, the government should immediately withdraw it in order to provide a sigh of relief to the affected candidates,” he said.

The JKAP President reiterated his demand for complete revocation of SRO 202.

“If the SRO 202 continues to be in vogue in its present form, the employees governed by this rule would not be promoted in the first five years of their services as well. This is unprecedented and no such rules exist anywhere in the country except for J&K. This dichotomy needs to be removed forthwith,” Bukhari said. Meanwhile, the party has opposed any move to open liquor shops in Jammu. In a statement, JKAP leader Vikram Malhotra said Jammu was known and regarded as city of temples. He said the department concerned should desist from issuing permission to open more liquor shops in Jammu. “The government should take welfare steps for people and discourage opening of liquor shops,” said Malhotra.

He said Jammu already has so many liquor shops in every knock and corner. “The people are suffering due to liquor consumption and many anti-social activities are associated with it,” he said.