Implementation of Agriculture export policy | Local exotic vegetables, spices to savour global taste buds

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today convened a meeting here to chalk out the strategy for implementation of agriculture export policy submitted by Agriculture Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Deliberating upon the draft paper submitted by Deputy General Manager for creating market linkages of the products produced in Kashmir viz. Saffron, Zeera, Exotic vegetables, Sweet Corn etc., it was resolved that a comprehensive strategy will be evolved with respect to each crop for its export and market linkages so that the farmers of Kashmir get benefited.

It was given to understand that Kashmir has a huge potential of exporting Saffron, Rice, Vegetables, however presently the market linkages to these products are seldom in place and thus there is a dire need to look into this aspect.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Agriculture Extension Mohammad Muzaffer Hurrra, Joint Director Agriculture Inputs / Marketing/ PMH Amir U Din Andrabi, Joint Director Apiculture & Mushroom Development Farooq Ahmad Shah, Joint Director Seeds, Pesticides and Fertilizers Mohammad Iqbal Khan besides Deputy General Manager APEDA, Divendar Prasad.

After its success with Saffrom, the government is already mulling to get the GI registration for six other products including Gucchi mushroom, various varieties of Kashmiri rice, honey, Kala Zeera and famed red chilli.

Earlier while talking to Greater Kashmir, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Choudhary Mohammad Iqbal had elaborated on the initiative of getting GI registration.

“These products include 3 indigenous rice types of Kashmir which are Mushk Budji rice grown in Anantnag, Zag rice (Red rice) grown in Karna and Lolab belt and also Kashmir rice which we are going to call Meetha rice. In addition to this we have put Kashmiri honey in the list and also Kashmir Kala Zeera and Kashmir red Chili. Once we are done with GI tagging, it will help us to sell the product in the international online market giving a boost to farmers. GI tagging of the product is a must in case of online retail and international e-marketing. These products are available in their best qualities in Kashmir and we have signed many MoUs with different organizations so that these products will get recognition and the farmers will get best benefit from them,” Choudhary had said.