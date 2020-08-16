Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 16, 2020, 11:45 PM

'Implementation of COVID SOPs must in shrines'

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 16, 2020, 11:45 PM
PIC: HABIB NAQASH/GK

Chairman Jamaat Aitqaad International, Khawaja Farooq Renzushah today stressed for reopening of all shrines and religious places according to the SOPs in view of COVID pandemic.

He was interacting with functionaries of Supreme Council of Sajadah Nisheen khankahyat of JAI and Dr. Mohtishim Tabish president JKI. “I appreciate recent decision of UT administration to open all holy Sufi shrines. Opening of each dargah according to proper schedule district wise will be formulated by local management and Jamaat Aitqaad,” Renzu said in a statement.

“This is possible only with involvement of devotees, local management, Jamaat Aitqaad nigraans and cooperation of administration,” he added.

