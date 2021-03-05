Implementation of DEP in Shopian reviewed

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today Chaired a meeting of concerned officers regarding constitution of district Environment committees for implementation of District Environmental Plan (DEP).

During the meeting, it was informed that the committees have been set up for assessment and maintaining of Environment pollution in the district.

Regarding the Solid Waste Management Plan (SWMP), the DDC directed the Executive Officer Municipal Committee Shopian to ensure door to door collection of waste by providing dust bins to the households on a war footing basis and without any delay to maintain a neat and clean environment.

He also directed the Executive Officer to speed up their activities and carry out the inspection of Government Offices for lifting of waste.

He directed District Mineral Officer for proper checking of extraction work and also asked for detailed reports without any failure.

The DDC also sought details about the disposal of medical and bio-medical waste. The medical authorities assured the Chair that the medical waste is collected on a regular basis at DHD and PHC levels for proper disposal.

He also sought a detailed report from the concerned officers for identifying and establishment of landfill sites for proper disposal of solid waste in the district within a weeks time to keep the town smart and pollution free.

The Education department was directed to generate awareness among the children about the importance of preservation and conservation of Environment and Ecology.