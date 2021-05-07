Implementation of Environmental safeguards during mining

A panel headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian, today organized a public hearing for eliciting opinions, viewpoints and suggestions of the locals and other stakeholders for environmental clearance of minor mineral mining (River Bed Mineral) downstream here at Bala Nowpora/Ahgam Shopian.

The other members of panel included Divisional Officer, PCC Shopian, District Mineral Officer, and Naib Tehsildar Keegam.

The public hearing was for a minor mineral mining in block nos. 15, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 33, in terms of Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, 2006 of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Govt. of India.

The Environmental consultant representing the project proponent gave a detailed presentation on the project and made the audience aware about the benefits of scientific mining and environmental safeguards to be adopted in implementation of the project.

The ADC, in his address, told the participating public that scientific mining will be done in proposed minor mineral projects taking care of all the environmental safeguards. The project will facilitate the availability of the minor minerals in the area.

Among others DDC Members, PRIs and a large number of people participated. The Participants followed the SOPs of COVID-19 in letter and Spirit.