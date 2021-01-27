Implementation of Jal Shakti projects reviewed

District Development Commissioner, Shopian, ShrikantSuse, convened a meeting to review the progress of implementation of various schemes under Jal Shakti PHE department here today.

DDC discussed various issues pertaining to implementation of National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP), NABARD, Languishing, schemes under district plan and steps taken to augment drinking water supply and rejuvenation of existing sources. The meeting also took stock of ongoing works for the improvement of PHE infrastructure in the district.

The District Development Commissioner was informed that 59 schemes have been taken up in the current financial, out of which 35 schemes are nearing completion.

The meeting was informed that 11 schemes have been taken up for creating new infrastructure.

Meanwhile, DDC also reviewed the progress achieved under the National Rural Drinking Water programme. The DDC maintained that coordinated efforts must be put in place to achieve the target of providing every rural household with Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC).

DDC impressed upon the officers to ensure timely completion of the projects to ensure adequate supply of potable water to the people across the district.

During the meeting, the DDC directed the concerned to ensure cent percent coverage of all schools and AnganwadiCentres by piped water.

Further, DDC impressed upon the concerned to initiate the process of tendering for works and ensure adherence to project timelines.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Assistant Director Planning, SE Hydraulic Circle, Executive Engineer PHE, along with AEEs and JEs.