Implementation of Samagra Shiksha, MDM reviewed

Union Secretary School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Anita Karwal today held Project Approval Board meeting of the Samagra Shiksha with the officers of Jammu and Kashmir, through video conferencing.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, School Education Dr Asgar Samoon; Director School Education Kashmir, Mohammad Yunis Malik; Director School Education, Jammu, Anuradha Gupta; Project Director Samagra Shiksha, Dr Arun Manhas and other concerned officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Anita Karwal said that Government of India is willing to provide every kind of assistance needed by the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. She asked the officials to send the Detailed Project Reports of the proposals and upload the progress made with regard to Samagra Shiksha on the Shagun portal.

Dr Asgar Samoon, while speaking on the occasion, said that the government is focused on the effective implementation of Samagra Shiksha in J & K and has taken several initiatives in this direction. He said that they are considering pre-schooling in government schools and providing psycho social support to students. He said that they will be hiring professional counsellors for maintaining good mental health of the students.