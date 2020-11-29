Kashmir, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 30, 2020, 12:39 AM

Improvement in minimum temperature in Kashmir

MeT predicts dry weather till Dec 4
People enjoying on the banks of Dal lake in Srinagar. Aman Farooq/GK
There was some improvement in the minimum temperature across Kashmir on Sunday, even as the meteorological department forecast light rain or snow at isolated places in the higher reaches of the Valley, officials said.

Barring Qazigund — the gateway town to the valley — sub-zero night temperatures were experienced across Kashmir, they said.

The mercury in Srinagar, which had recorded the minimum temperature of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, settled at a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the officials said.

They said the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Gulmarg was the coldest recorded place in the UT.

The officials said the mercury settled at the minimum of 0.4 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 0.7 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and minus 0.3 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

The MeT office has forecast light rain or snow at isolated places in the higher reaches of the valley Sunday night, but said the weather is likely to remain dry in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday till December 4.

