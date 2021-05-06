Kashmir, Today's Paper
Imran Ansari greets people on Jumat-ul- Vida

President of All J&K Shia Association and General Secretary Peoples Conference, Imran Ansari greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Juma-tul-Vida and urged them to hold special prayers for the patients suffering from coronavirus and also pray to Allah (SWT) to end this devastating pandemic.

In a statement issued here, Ansari requested people to register their protest on social media highlighting the  occupation of Palestine by Israel for the last many decades which is one of the oldest burning issues of the Muslim world.

Ansari urged people to purify their souls in this holy month through a greater dedication to prayer, seek forgiveness of Almighty Allah (SWT) and be kind to fellow beings.

He stressed Muslim unity and called for making the joint struggle to fight this COVID-19 pandemic.

