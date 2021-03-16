In 2nd heist in past four days, Rs 3.5 lakh looted from Grameen Bank branch in Srinagar

Three armed men looted Rs 3.5 lakh from Grameen Bank in outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon in the second such incident in less than a week, officials said.

Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that the gunmen entered the bank branch at Panzinara Srinagar this afternoon and decamped with the cash on gunpoint from the staffers, who later informed police about it.

A police official said efforts are on to identify the robbers.

Pertinently, this is the second bank robbery targeted at Grameen Bank in less than a week.

On March 12, a Grameen Bank branch at Kunzer Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was robbed of Rs 2.24 lakh.

Notably, the Kunzer branch reportedly had no CCTV cameras and it was not immediately known whether the Panzinara branch had the facility or not.