In 3 weeks, Aarogya Setu app gets 5.57 lakh users in J&K

Aarogya Setu app launched by the Centre to fight COVID19 pandemic has crossed 5.57 lakh users in Jammu and Kashmir in just three weeks after its inauguration, an official said.

The app aimed to enable contact tracing to limit the spread of the coronavirus, was released by Union ministry of information technology on April 2. In three weeks, the app has already crossed 5,57,070 installs in J&K, said the official.

Jammu city has the highest number of downloads of the app with 1.63 lakh users during last 22 days. The Valley has seen 1.67 lakh downloads so far, the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on April 14, had encouraged download of this app.

“We have started aggressively promoting the app in the Valley for last one week. People are now realising that it could be helpful for contact tracing. Users of the app get SMS alerts about presence of COVID19 positive patients in their vicinity or any area they are travelling to,” said Ashfaq Ahmad Dar, Scientist, National Informatics Centre (NIC), who is handling the day-to-day operations of the app.

Dar said even though response towards Aarogya Setu app in the Valley was initially less but it has “started picking up now.”

“The app is based on Global Positioning System (GPS) and Bluetooth technologies. The app is on both Google Play (for Android phones) and Apple App Store (for ioS) and available in 11 languages, 10 regional languages and English,” Dar said.

Even though the speed of internet remains throttled in the Valley, this app has reached 42,000 downloads in summer capital Srinagar followed by 28,000 hits in Baramulla district, which has been one of the major clusters of COVID19 positive cases.

Dar said the database of new cases was regularly being uploaded to keep the app users aware of the “hotspots” or the areas affected by the infection. “Since there has been daily increase in number of positive cases, we constantly update the database to keep app users well informed,” said Dar.

He said another important benefit of Aarogya Setu app is a tool called self testing. “This tool has questioner which users are expected to answer for self-assessment regarding COVID19. A user is assessed by questions regarding his foreign travel history and symptoms related to COVID19. This features enables a person to know whether he needs to go for COVID19 testing,” Dar said.

Recently, Aarogya Setu app became the world’s fastest app to reach five crore downloads across India in just 13 days after its launch. Jammu and Kashmir administration has been asking people especially healthcare professionals to encourage downloading of the app. However, several internet users from the Valley said restoration of 4G internet service can be helpful for use of such apps to fight COVID19.

“I downloaded this app three days ago and found it quite useful. I hope authorities restore 4G internet in the Valley so that more and more people can use an app like Aarogya Setu,” said Shabir Ahmad, a user.