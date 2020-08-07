Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Budgam,
UPDATED: August 8, 2020, 12:58 AM

In 7 days, B'pora reports 200 new COVID cases

Representational Pic
At least 48 new COVID19 cases were reported from this district on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 962. The district figures at third number in terms of the total number of COVID cases.

As per the official data, around 200 new corona cases have been reported during the past one week. While the district has been categorised as orange zone, the recent surge in the cases has forced the administration to frequently re-impose the COVID restrictions.

In April, Hajin area of this district had emerged COVID hotspot. The aggressive sampling and contact tracing helped in containing the virus as the district reported around 200 cases in almost four months till mid-June.

However, in the past less than two months over 700 cases have been reported, official figures revealed. The data showed there were 344 active cases in the district which has so far witnessed 17 COVID deaths. Besides, 601 persons have also recovered from the infection so far. Meanwhile, the district has been placed under 42-hour lockdown from today.

