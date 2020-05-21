In Anantnag, a school has 15 teachers for 13 students

A government school in Anantnag has 15 teachers on rolls for teaching just 13 students.

The shocking details related to Middle School, Munghal were shared by Principal Secretary School Education, Asgar Samoon. He has now ordered suspension of Chief Education Officer (CEO), Anantnag for failing to rationalise the teaching staff in schools.

“It is a shocker that the school has 15 teachers for 13 students,” Samoon said.

As per an order, pending enquiry into “dereliction of the duties and misconduct hampering the government business,” the CEO Abdul Roub Shad has been attached with the office of Joint Director, south Kashmir, Bilal Khursheed.

The Joint Director has been asked to enquire into the issue and submit report within one month. He will look after the post of CEO till further orders.

Samoon said an explanation will been sought from Directors, school education, Kashmir and Jammu to explain why teachers’ deployment was not rationalised despite directions by Lieutenant Governor (LG).

The directions were issued amid complaints of surplus staff being deployed in schools located in Srinagar and Jammu cities, leaving the institutions in far off areas staff deficient.

Earlier the government admitted that some teachers working in higher secondary schools in Srinagar and Jammu cities have managed overstay to run their business and private coaching centres.