In death, Sethi keeps his pledge, donates eyes

Comrade Krishan Dev Sethi is no more, however, his eyes, which saw so much—Dogra rule, the partition, riots of 1947, drafting of J&K constitution, Political upheavals, 1975 accord, and abrogation of Article 370—will continue to see.

Families sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the 93- year- old Sethi, who was the last surviving member of J&K’s constituent Assembly, had pledged to donate his eyes. “Within hours of his death on January 28, his corneas were removed and successfully transplanted to two persons suffering from corneal blindness,” they said adding that the corneal transplant took place a day after his death.