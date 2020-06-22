In Ganderbal village, locals strive to restore past glory of dying springs

As a child, Suhail Ahmad Khan was pained to see people dumping waste into Chalak Seer spring at his Safapora village.

Now an engineering student, Khan along with likeminded people is striving to restore each spring to its past glory.

“Every morning, on my way to school, I would observe people dumping the litter into the,” said Khan, now in his mid-20s. He said every other spring in the village has met the same fate.

Safapora, the picturesque village tucked between Bandipora and Ganderbal districts along the banks of Asia’s deepest lake —Manasbal, has around 40 gushing springs.

Muhammad Maqbool Bhat, another local in his early 60s recalled how in his childhood, the only source of potable water for his native village was water from these springs which would be revered by people.

“It all changed in late 90s. These springs once revered became dumping sites,” said Bhat.

Over a period of nearly three decades, huge mounds of garbage accumulated over almost all springs in the village, and locals recall how once gushing and serene springs became choked, emanating a nauseating smell.

The cleaning of springs at the village started last year, when Khan along with a group of nearly dozen people started clearing mounds of garbage from Chalak Seer spring.

“We knocked on the doors of Manasbal Development Authority. They constructed embankments and basins of the spring after we cleared huge mounds of garbage and litter from the spring,” said Ghulam Mohammad Ganaie, a teacher who has also volunteered for restoration of springs.

The changing condition of one spring at the village encouraged the group to carry on their restoration work of other springs. However, their plans hit a roadblock, when they approached authorities again to help them with restoration of Chanchnag spring.

“An official made an on the spot visit. However, he expressed his helplessness saying ‘it doesn’t fall under his department’s jurisdiction, since it had been turned into a dumping site,” said another volunteer Bilal Ahmad.

The group said they felt helpless until local police came to their help. “The SHO provided us earth excavator to clear mounds of garbage from the spring,” said Khan.

Seeing the changed condition of two springs, locals in the village are not only lauding the efforts of the group, but also joining the cause.

However, the group said their efforts would not bear fruits until authorities lend their helping hand to their cause.

“Some people have encroached upon these springs. It is a very tedious task to face these shrewd people. Besides, we need men and machinery particularly to clear the village’s choked waterways. Unless authorities won’t help, it would be just symbolic,” said Khan.

However, Khan said until help from authorities reaches them, “they cannot remain mute spectators to witness natural endowments vanish” at their village.

“We will continue cleanliness and sensitization. People are now also realizing the importance of these natural gifts. Some even offered donations for procuring men and machinery,” said Khan.