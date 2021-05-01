In GMC Anantnag, COVID-19 admissions triple in a week, 16 die

In Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag, the number of COVID-19 infected hospitalisations have gone up by three times in a week.

With a 50-year-old brought dead to the hospital today, the number of mortalities reported during the week reached 16.

“We had 16 patients admitted in the isolation ward till last week and today the number has reached 60,” Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital, Dr Muhammad Iqbal told Greater Kashmir.

He said that the patients were suffering from bilateral pneumonia, and many among them had co-morbidities,

“We are getting patients from every age group even as young as 25,” the MS said.

The hospital has designated 70 beds for COVID-19 patients with high-flow oxygen being provided by a 100 Lpm plant made functional recently.

“Around 100 patients have been discharged after getting treatment since the second wave started,” the MS said.

He said, 16 deaths were also reported in the hospital.

“A 50-year-old man was today brought dead to the hospital. His samples later returned positive for coronavirus,” a medic said.

He said had the patient gone for testing once he got symptoms and then started treatment immediately, he might have survived.

“What we have been observing is that 50 percent of the deaths of infected patients are occurring within 72 hours of admission in hospitals. This clearly indicates that the patients only turn to hospitals once they get severely sick,” ” a medic said.

He said that the observation, early treatment, and timely referral of patients could save many a lives.

“As soon as anyone gets severe symptoms, he should come for consultation to the COVID-19 OPD of the hospital,” a medic suggested.

He said that the patients could also seek advice by dialing the numbers of the doctors already provided by the hospital administration.

“Many of the sick patients die at home without even being tested for the virus. So, they are not being counted as COVID-19 deaths,” the medic said

Meanwhile, 10 infected patients are undergoing treatment at Emergency and Trauma Hospital Bijbehara designated as COVID-19 hospital by the government last week.

However, the 110-bedded hospital is running without a high-flow oxygen plant as it is yet to be made functional.

“The Mechanical Engineering department is on the job and we are expecting the plant to be functional in a week’s time,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Anantnag Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said.

He said, as of now, they were giving high-flow oxygen to the admitted patients with bulk oxygen cylinders. “We have 82 bulk cylinders, 100 medium-sized and 28 concentrators at our disposal,” the CMO said