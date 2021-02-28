Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 1, 2021, 1:57 AM

In Handwara, wild animals kill 15 sheep in a week

UPDATED: March 1, 2021, 1:57 AM
As many as 15 sheep were killed by wild animals in Drungoosa village of Mawer Handwara in north Kashmir inside a week.

According to locals, the wild animals are continuously attacking the livestock in the area during night hours and killed scores of livestock so far. Locals alleged that they informed the Wildlife department several times but the department was paying no heed towards it.

Those whose livestock has been killed have been identified as Ghulam Nabi Chopan and Abdul Ahad Chopan, sons of Muhammad Sabir Chopan, Muhammad Maqbool Chopan and Abdul Gaffer Chopan, all residents of Drungoosa Mawer. Locals said that after the continuous attack on the livestock, panic has gripped the area.

They have urged the authorities to catch the wild animals in the area at the earliest so that livestock of the people could be saved.

