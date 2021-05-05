Kashmir, Today's Paper
In Kashmir, BJP protests attacks on party activists in Bengal

BJP workers organized a protest in solidarity with their colleagues in West Bengal and condemned recent violence against them in Srinagar, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 (4)

BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) Wednesday protested against the attacks on party activists in Bengal.

In a statement issued here, BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said that deeply hurt by the unabated attacks on BJP activists in Bengal, BJP was organising nationwide protests.

He said that as soon as West Bengal Assembly elections were over, murderous attacks had been carried on BJP activists.

“We appeal Government of India and Governor of West Bengal to take cognisance of the act and ensure the safety of our activists,” Thakur said.

Meanwhile, BJP also brought out a protest rally from its Bandipora office with the party leaders shouting slogans “stop government-sponsored terrorism and killings”, and “down with Mamta Banerjee”.

