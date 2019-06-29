In Kupwara people pin hope on 'Back to Village' program for redressal of problems

People of at least 30 villages of this northern Kashmir block have pinned hopes on the government’s “Back to Village” program to see an end to the civic problems in day-to-day life.

When bureaucrats, senior officials from different departments and those from district administration visited these villages during last week, people queued up to flag their problems.

From complaints about lack of safe drinking water to power shortage and defunct drains the villagers had a long list of problems to share with the visiting government officials.

Also Read | Auto Draft

“We apprised them (the officials) about grave electricity problem in our area,” said a group of residents from Guzriyal village. “We told them we are paying electricity tariff regularly but we seldom get electricity.”

At the same time residents of Harie, Panzgam, Chowkibal, Shumnag and Shaloora villages requested the officials to order for up gradation of the lone receiving station at Kralpora that is feeding power to these 30 villages.

“We were assured that Kralpora receiving station will be upgraded in near future,” said Muhammad Maqbool, a resident from Shaloora.

Groups of people from other villages drew the attention of the visiting team of officials towards pathetic condition of roads in entire block and lack of healthcare facilities.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

“They (the officials) promised us to look into our concerns at priority,” said Abdul Ahad of Shumnag village. “We were also told that the vacant posts in the healthcare facilities will be filled up at an earliest.”

The need for upgrading infrastructure in dozens of schools in different villages was another demand taken up by the people during the program.

The “Back to Village” Program which last for one week, was primarily aimed at directing development efforts in rural areas through community participation.

Several officials who spoken to Greater Kashmir said the ambitious program has four main goals – energizing Panchayats, collecting feedback on delivery of government schemes and programs, capturing specific economic potential, and undertaking assessment of needs of villages.