In LS, Masoodi raises denial of permission to students to appear for FMGE

National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi, while addressing Lok Sabha on Wednesday, raised the issue of 17 medical students who are being denied permission to appear in Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) by Medical Council of India (MCI).

While addressing the chair, he informed the House that six years ago 17 students from J&K took admission in Mirpur and other Medical Colleges with prior consent from the embassy and completed the necessary paperwork.

“Now when they have completed their course, they are not being permitted by the MCI to appear for Foreign Medical Graduates Examination. He appealed for a one-time exception for all those students who have worked hard for five years to get their degree so that they can take advantage of their studies and practice as professional doctors once they successfully appear in the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination,” said Masoodi, according to a statement.

He also demanded speedy repair of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway-44 and opening of Mughal Road. He highlighted that opening of the Mughal Road was necessary so that 25 metric tonnes of fruit that Kashmir produces was transported to other parts of the country which would not be possible given the present condition of the highway.