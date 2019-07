Kashmir Press Club on Monday held its maiden election in which Shuja-ul-Haq was elected as the president, Moazum Mohammad as the vice president while Ishfaq Tantray was elected as the general secretary.

Haq defeated his nearest rival, Haroon Rashid Shah by just one vote. Farooq Javid was elected as the treasurer of the club.

Habib Naqash, Arshid Hussain, Shafat Kirra, Altaf baba, Nisar Ahmad, Gowhar Geelani and Auqib Javed were elected as executive members.