In one-time reprieve, J&K govt relaxes upper age limit for Combined Competitive Exam

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday increased the upper age limit for Combined Competitive Examination following appeals by the aspirants and various delegations, said a government spokesman.

Under SRO 103, the government had last week reduced the upper age limit for the J&K Combined Competitive Examination (JKCCE) by five years from 37 to 32 years, drawing flak from the aspirants and political outfits.

A government handout quoted Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announcing the relaxation in upper age limit for JKCCE- 37 years for open merit and 39 for reserved and in-service candidates, and 40 years for specially abled as a one time relaxation.

“In view of demand of several delegations/ aspirants, the J&K government for the last time granted one- time relaxation in upper age limit for JKCCE. 37 years for open merit candidate, 39 years for reserve & in-service candidates & 40 years for physically challenged, ”

The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) had termed SRO-103 “unnecessary and unjustified” saying it “closes the doors of competitive exams for our youth thus leaving them more frustrated”.

J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari had termed the new rules arbitrary in nature and demanded immediate roll back of the SRO-103. “Such capricious rules are fraught with dangerous consequences,” Bukhari had said, in a statement.

He had said the implementation of this SRO will not only impede the participation of those KAS aspirants who have crossed the age limit of 32 but will also add to the rising levels of frustration among unemployed youth in J&K. “It will be a sheer injustice with those aspirants who for the past five years have toiled so hard, day and night, to participate in the upcoming KAS-2021 examination,” Bukhari had remarked.