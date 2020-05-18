In run up to Eid | Govt warns of strict action against mutton, chicken dealers

The divisional administration Kashmir Monday warned strict action under law against overpricing of mutton and chicken by the dealers in the run up to Eid.

The mutton in Kashmir is being sold at Rs 600 to 700 per kg, though the government approved rate is Rs 440. Similarly, the government fixed rate for chicken is Rs 110 per kg while as it is being sold at Rs 170.

“The directions from my office have already gone to authorities concerned to check the overpricing. The authorities have been asked to take strict action under law against people indulging to this practice,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole said.

He said that Kashmir got around eighty percent supply of animals from outside. “Presently all mandis are closed. So, we can understand there is shortage of supply. Therefore, we can say if there is slight overpricing by a mutton seller that may be okay, but if it is exorbitant strict action under law will be taken,” he said.

He informed that authorities were working on the ground and 14 cases of overpricing had been registered.

The Divisional Commissioner asked the mutton and the chicken sellers to adhere to the government fixed rates or face action under law.

With Eid festival approaching, the prices of essential commodities have soared in Kashmir.

People alleged that the rate list issued by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) department was being openly violated in the market.

However, president All Kashmir Wholesale Mutton Dealers Union, Mehrajud Din Ganai said that shortage of livestock due to the nationwide lockdown had led to a sharp rise in mutton prices.

The normal supply they received was 80 truckloads of animals every day, which had sharply declined due to the present scenario, Ganie said.

“I think the demand of mutton has also gone slightly down in Kashmir during Covid19. But in view of Eid, the demand is bound to rise and therefore the shortage of supplies could be an issue,” he said.