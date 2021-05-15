In Shopian, a COVID warrior works hard to help patients

Sitting alone in one of his rooms, JavedYousuf is typing on his laptop despite running a temperature. More or less after every hour his phone rings and he links the callers with the medics.

The callers, Javed says, are distressed COVID-19 patients seeking medical attention.

Javed, who works as an Data Entry Operator, a position outsourced under the NRHM in District Hospital Shopian has been playing multiple roles since Coronavirus gripped the world last year. Besides maintaining the hospital record about the admissions and discharges on a daily basis, Javed helps patients in arranging beds in tertiary care hospitals by coordinating with the Nodal Officers.

“Last year also, apart from my regular work, I would trace the contacts of positive patients and help those who were admitted in isolation wards,” Javed said.

The rising COVID-19 cases in the area has made the frontline health workers to work for extended hours.

On Tuesday, the district logged 58 fresh cases taking the total number of active positives cases to 1123 in the area. At least 50 percent of beds at the facility are occupied with COVID-19 patients. “The situation is going downhill and in these extraordinary times we have to work beyond our fixed office hours,” Javed said.

The hospital administration recently constituted a control room and put the phone numbers of several doctors and other hospital officials out to help the patients, and Javed is being one of them.

“Every day I receive 25 to 30 calls from the patients. While some enquire about the tests, vaccines and availability of beds, others need immediate medical attention,” he said, adding that some times he receives calls past midnight and rushes to help the patients physically.

For the purpose of testing, Javed also coordinates with the laboratories.

Despite being down with fever for the last couple of days, the 36-year-old health official works from home with enthusiasm. He said that amid the surmounting cases of COVID-19, he could not afford taking work breaks.

His remarkable services were also recognised by the district administration and he was given a certificate of appreciation on August 15, 2019. Javed, however, is hardly able to make his ends meet.

Working on a paltry emolument of Rs 9000 per month, Javed has to struggle to meet the daily expanses of his family.

Although the government recently announced special incentives for the health workers dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, the workers like Javed and many others who draw their salaries from hospital development funds are not eligible for such perks.