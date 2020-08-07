Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 8, 2020, 12:34 AM

In-situ promotion for 56 police personnel

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 8, 2020, 12:34 AM
Representational Pic
Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurinder Pal Singh ordered In-situ promotion approved by Departmental Promotion Committee in favour of 56 officials of District Police Kulgam.

As per statement, 56 police personnel have been granted in-situ promotion to the higher standard pay scale. The promotees include one SgCT, 54 constables and one follower.SP Kulgam felicitated the promoted officials and expressed hope that they will strive to work with greater zeal and professionalism for public welfare and the maintenance of peace and public order, the statement read.

